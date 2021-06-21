Laura C.

Lucy's Menu Drafts

menu layout branding logo typography design
A collection of possibilities for the Lucy's menu. We went with #2 (top row, second from left.) All vegetables also hand-drawn by me.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
