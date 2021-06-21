Gabrielle Ng

Crop Swap Vancouver - Logo Mark

Crop Swap Vancouver - Logo Mark vector vegetables illustration brand and identity branding graphic design design logo design logomark logo
This is the logo mark I designed for Crop Swap Vancouver - a sharing community for people to swap homegrown, food-related products. The concept behind this graphic is to show a sense of community unity created by sharing beautiful, colourful, and organic homegrown crops. You may learn more about this group at https://www.instagram.com/cropswapvancouver

