Bruna Fernández

Lucrum Landing Page

Bruna Fernández
Bruna Fernández
  • Save
Lucrum Landing Page desktop interface web fpo figma ux ux ui landing page
Download color palette

Lucrum is an FPO specialist company based on Fortaleza, Brazil.

UI made in Figma
see more at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122009627/Lucrum-Landing-Page

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Bruna Fernández
Bruna Fernández

More by Bruna Fernández

View profile
    • Like