Doctor Finder APP UI widgets slider grid view list view dark theme dark color mobile mobileui mobileapp mobile design mobile ui mobile app ios freebie dark app dark ui dark mode google map directory

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting an App UI for Doctor Finder APP. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

