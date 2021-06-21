Jonatan Cardenas

Social Media Tool UI Design

Social Media Tool UI Design designinspiration uitrends app adobe uiinspiration userinterfacedesign adobexd figma userinterface inspiration dribbble appdesign interactiondesign interface ui uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign
The simple and modern design of aims to create a new user experience through an improved UI and some new tools, and provide a sense of modernity, natural interaction and expansion space. This application was created using tools such as Figma.

If you wanna see this design with more details, you can check out my Instagram profile @jhonatan_artist23

