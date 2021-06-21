WIP Crypto Wallet

First work-in-progress shot for a conceptual crypto wallet I've been working on recently. My first instinct is to reach for the bottom tab bar to navigate through an app, but I challenged myself to accomplish logical navigation without the need for a tab bar. A segmented controller was used to differentiate between a users tokens, NFT's, and a unique feature that allows users to track transactions costs and set alerts when gas prices are low.

Screen 1 displays the user's tokens within their wallet and amounts are dislpayed both as their respective coin as well as USD for easy scannabililty. The large text at the top indicates how much total USD equivalent they currently hold in their wallet.

Screen 2 utilizes the segmented controller to show users a high-level view of NFT's stored in their wallet. Each card contains the name of the NFT, the purchase date, and for how much it was purchased.

Screen 3 is a detailed view of the NFT and shows more information such as a description and additional details that can be hidden with a drop down button.

Overall really enjoying the project so far and am excited to show more work on it!