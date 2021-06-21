duubi

-Aist- Branding

-Aist- Branding -aist- branding design logo figma
I made a fango for a really inspiring designer known as -Aist- . I was inspired by their motto, "Think Forward. Think Beyond." This is represented by 2 shapes, both reaching outward.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
