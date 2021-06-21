Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Trevor Yardley-Jones

LEBANESE RELIEF PRINT

Trevor Yardley-Jones
Trevor Yardley-Jones
  • Save
LEBANESE RELIEF PRINT surreal clouds sky cedar charity beirut lebanon airbrush editorial cartoon print drawing design editorial art illustration
Download color palette

An 8"x10" print I made as a fundraiser for relief after the explosion in Beirut. You can still support by buying a print on my Etsy. All proceeds go to the Lebanese Food Bank.

Trevor Yardley-Jones
Trevor Yardley-Jones

More by Trevor Yardley-Jones

View profile
    • Like