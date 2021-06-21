João Cláudio

Medical Report - Hospital Santa Lucia

João Cláudio
João Cláudio
  • Save
Medical Report - Hospital Santa Lucia emergency cerificatated report hospial medical
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋
Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

Application developed to facilitate access to information and services to patients of the Santa Lucia hospital network in Brasilia.

Study case: https://www.notion.so/Hospital-Santa-Lucia-Case-study-d717c5dc72b548b48f030d765bfe54d5
Prototype: http://tiny.cc/goibtz

Want similar designs?
Available for Hire - joaoclaudiomglhs@gmail.com
Developed at KoneLabs.

Thanks for watching! 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
João Cláudio
João Cláudio

More by João Cláudio

View profile
    • Like