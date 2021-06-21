🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created Eggman Comics in 2014 after I graduated from design school. It's been a platform over the years for me to draw freely and create any narratives I want. This is one of the older work I created, when everything was done in illustrator with a mouse! Now that I've switched to the ipad,my work looks a lot more loose, fun, and the comics are more engaging. I probably won't go back to the old way, but it's nice to dig out past work and realize that even though my art style has changed, I still draw poops and farts and my comics are not always funny. You may read my comics at http://www.instagram.com/eggmancomicsgng