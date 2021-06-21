I created Eggman Comics in 2014 after I graduated from design school. It's been a platform over the years for me to draw freely and create any narratives I want. This is one of the older work I created, when everything was done in illustrator with a mouse! Now that I've switched to the ipad,my work looks a lot more loose, fun, and the comics are more engaging. I probably won't go back to the old way, but it's nice to dig out past work and realize that even though my art style has changed, I still draw poops and farts and my comics are not always funny. You may read my comics at http://www.instagram.com/eggmancomicsgng