Raihan Widi

Eramasjid App Redesign

Raihan Widi
Raihan Widi
  • Save
Eramasjid App Redesign mobile app interface design ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone

Today i share my latest work on re designed a mosque digital app Eramasjid. There are some UX and Interfaces improvements that they need to do on their app so this is some of the screens that I have worked on for couple of months. ✌️😉

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Raihan Widi
Raihan Widi

More by Raihan Widi

View profile
    • Like