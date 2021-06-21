🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A fun exercise to commemorate my time in Florida this past winter. Living on the coast for a stretch of time had us checking the tide levels every day, but none of our apps looked quite like this one!
It was a fun challenge to fit so much information on one screen to bypass the need for users to tab between different pages. Hierarchy and data relationships were created through type weight and color.