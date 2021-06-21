Hannah Baradic

Tide App

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hire Me
  • Save
Tide App time scrubber time scrubber data tides tide app mobile ui mobile ui vector made with figma figma
Download color palette

A fun exercise to commemorate my time in Florida this past winter. Living on the coast for a stretch of time had us checking the tide levels every day, but none of our apps looked quite like this one!

It was a fun challenge to fit so much information on one screen to bypass the need for users to tab between different pages. Hierarchy and data relationships were created through type weight and color.

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hey, I'm a visual designer with a background in Psychology.
Hire Me

More by Hannah Baradic

View profile
    • Like