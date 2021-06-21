Flxrencia Emilia

Weather App

Weather App mobil dailyui 37 day 037 dailyui037 daily ui 037 weather app weather pastel colors pastel retro illustration app design ui design daily ui dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge
  1. Frame 7.png
  2. Frame 5.png
  3. Frame 6.png
  4. Frame 2.png

Hey there!

I created an alternative version of the Weather App. I used a pastel retro-ish color palette, and I created simple and clear illustrations to go along with it. 

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

🧸🤎🌻

