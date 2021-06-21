Windows XP 2021 Remastered

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I wanted to redesign an iconic operating system that accompanied me throughout my childhood... So as to bring a bit of modernity to the old operating system.
Hope you like it!
The whole system uses icons designed in microsoft's fluent design system
All the icons I got from this link on icons8 site:
Ibernazione icona per icone 8
the "windows" trademark is proprierty of microsoft corporation, i am not affiliated with microsoft.