Windows XP 2021 Remastered

I wanted to redesign an iconic operating system that accompanied me throughout my childhood... So as to bring a bit of modernity to the old operating system.
Hope you like it!
The whole system uses icons designed in microsoft's fluent design system
All the icons I got from this link on icons8 site:
Ibernazione icona per icone 8
the "windows" trademark is proprierty of microsoft corporation, i am not affiliated with microsoft.

