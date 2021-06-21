Lauri Parkkamäki

Lauri Parkkamäki
Lauri Parkkamäki
Skateboard Designer
I had a creativity spike and made this portfolio project in one go. The clock says it's 3:44 AM. Oops...

Feedback is very much appreciated since I poured all of my designer juices into this.

Lauri Parkkamäki
Lauri Parkkamäki

