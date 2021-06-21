Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Satria Romanda

Minigard - Rent House Landing Page

Satria Romanda
Satria Romanda
  • Save
Minigard - Rent House Landing Page webdesign ux beautiful minimalism garden tree house green ui web design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble People!

This design comes from after I saw a few UI elements about the luxury house and quite simple for design, so I immediately made this without a full page.

So, what do you think about my design? A pleasure to take all the comments and suggestions to improve my design skill. Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Satria Romanda
Satria Romanda

More by Satria Romanda

View profile
    • Like