Manulife Advisor Portal

I worked with another UX designer to modernize Manulife's Advisor Portal that had not been touched in over a decade. We found that advisors need and want efficiency as well as complexity from their dashboard, which was challenging when designing for accessibility and limited real estate. The work that went into this dashboard spawned many new components and research for Manulife's design library such as complex tables, lists, and tags.