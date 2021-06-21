Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meagan Terrel

Manulife Advisor Portal

Meagan Terrel
Meagan Terrel
  • Save
Manulife Advisor Portal responsive table list advisors insurance dashboard
Download color palette

I worked with another UX designer to modernize Manulife's Advisor Portal that had not been touched in over a decade. We found that advisors need and want efficiency as well as complexity from their dashboard, which was challenging when designing for accessibility and limited real estate. The work that went into this dashboard spawned many new components and research for Manulife's design library such as complex tables, lists, and tags.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Meagan Terrel
Meagan Terrel

More by Meagan Terrel

View profile
    • Like