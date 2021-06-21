Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily Logo Challenge Day 15: Hand Lettering

Daily Logo Challenge Day 15: Hand Lettering ipad art coffee graphic design hand lettering typography procreate branding logo illustration flat design
☕️ Day 15 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Hand lettering logo, your choice!

Inspired by my morning ritual, before anything happens - a big cup of my favourite coffee!

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

