Chefio - Concept Landing Page - "Fresh" full view

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is number 3 in the case study with the concept design for the service food startup that might have 3 different styles.
In the "fresh" concept I followed one of the trends 2020-2021 - Gradients.
I was trying to achieve a different feeling in these three designs, and the third one I wanted to make fresh, clean, and modern.
Guys, I appreciate all your comments and thoughts, and I would love to hear constructive negative feedbacks, and positive too haha, Thanks to everyone who has read this far!