Anastasia Kiulian

Chefio - Concept Landing Page - "Fresh" full view

Anastasia Kiulian
Anastasia Kiulian
Chefio - Concept Landing Page - "Fresh" full view green landing homepage web website chef services food startup concept web design fresh branding gradients minimal ux ui design landing page clean
This is number 3 in the case study with the concept design for the service food startup that might have 3 different styles.
In the "fresh" concept I followed one of the trends 2020-2021 - Gradients.
I was trying to achieve a different feeling in these three designs, and the third one I wanted to make fresh, clean, and modern.

Guys, I appreciate all your comments and thoughts, and I would love to hear constructive negative feedbacks, and positive too haha, Thanks to everyone who has read this far!

Anastasia Kiulian
Anastasia Kiulian
Illustrator & UI UX Designer

