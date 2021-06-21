Chefio - Concept Landing Page - "Fresh" full view

This is number 3 in the case study with the concept design for the service food startup that might have 3 different styles.

In the "fresh" concept I followed one of the trends 2020-2021 - Gradients.

I was trying to achieve a different feeling in these three designs, and the third one I wanted to make fresh, clean, and modern.

Guys, I appreciate all your comments and thoughts, and I would love to hear constructive negative feedbacks, and positive too haha, Thanks to everyone who has read this far!