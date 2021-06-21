Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Trevor Yardley-Jones

SWINGIN' KNIGHT

Trevor Yardley-Jones
Trevor Yardley-Jones
  • Save
SWINGIN' KNIGHT airbrush graphic sword character black fantasy youth children medieval knight editorial cartoon print drawing design editorial art illustration
Download color palette

A black knight swinging a big ol' sword. 8"x10" print available on my Etsy!

Trevor Yardley-Jones
Trevor Yardley-Jones

More by Trevor Yardley-Jones

View profile
    • Like