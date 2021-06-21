Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jim Griffiths

Local Scene Tamaki Makaurau

Jim Griffiths
Jim Griffiths
  • Save
Local Scene Tamaki Makaurau drawing contemporary art artwork maori art illustration
Download color palette

Large scale painting including local iconography of my city - Acrylic on board

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jim Griffiths
Jim Griffiths

More by Jim Griffiths

View profile
    • Like