OMNIUM RERUM PRINCIPIA PARVA SUNT

✨OMNIUM RERUM PRINCIPIA PARVA SUNT✨ - The beginnings of all things are small. 🗡️ 👑

See full version here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQZfcUljYb1/

This is my piece I did for The Tomb exhibition at @lightgreyartlab !

