Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jim Griffiths

Close-up of Maungakiekie - One Tree Hill - Auckland

Jim Griffiths
Jim Griffiths
  • Save
Close-up of Maungakiekie - One Tree Hill - Auckland maori art contemporary art
Download color palette

An icon of the Auckland skyline, the monument that sits on the top of Maungakiekie

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jim Griffiths
Jim Griffiths

More by Jim Griffiths

View profile
    • Like