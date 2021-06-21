Caleb Brand

Mused Logo Design

Mused Logo Design vector unique type rainbow grain handdrawn typography custom type gradient branding logo
Custom font wordmark & some gradient play to help kick off this year's iteration of Mused, a creative collective of mutual friends and artists that come together to create based on an annual theme.

