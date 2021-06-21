Ethan Miles

Cafe 1948 "Tyler Rose" Mug

Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
  • Save
Cafe 1948 "Tyler Rose" Mug graphic design illustration coffee branding mug design rose
Cafe 1948 "Tyler Rose" Mug graphic design illustration coffee branding mug design rose
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-2.png
  2. IMG_2533.JPG

This coffee shop wanted something a little more 'punk' for this mug design, but also wanted to keep an element from the shop. The shop is very elegant, so I picked a flower, specifically the rose as it is the flower of Tyler, Texas where the shop is located

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ethan Miles

View profile
    • Like