Pop-Up | DailyUI 016 dailyui learning cool subscribe page web art ux ui illustration design
Hey! How are you? This one is a simple Pop-up window. It's a classic subscription to a newsletter, pretty simple. What do you think about it? Looking at it now, maybe I could've changed the size of the button, looks a little odd... #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
