Hard to beat a juicy orange 🍊
This semester I started to experiment with various shading techniques, taking factors such as light source into account to add depth to my illustrations 💡
Oranges are a fantastic source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C which is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system.
What do you all think? How could I improve further, or what do you feel works well - let me know in the comments below!