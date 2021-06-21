ethansdesigns

Vitamin C

Vitamin C vitamin health nutrition orange colour flat vector illustrator illustration design art
Hard to beat a juicy orange 🍊

This semester I started to experiment with various shading techniques, taking factors such as light source into account to add depth to my illustrations 💡

Oranges are a fantastic source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C which is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system.

What do you all think? How could I improve further, or what do you feel works well - let me know in the comments below!

