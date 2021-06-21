uix hamzah

Makyuss

uix hamzah
uix hamzah
  • Save
Makyuss white tasty website food makyuss design typography minimal ux branding
Download color palette

✏️ Something I worked on over the weekend!

🏕 Makyuss is the name of a restaurant with this web design serving a variety of favorite and delicious menus, of course and we include the Mobile Version design from Makyuss
Full link on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119232573/Makyuss-Web-Design-and-Mobille-Design

🔥 More shots from Website Food are coming soon!

📧 Contact collab (uixhamzah@gmail.com)
Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
uix hamzah
uix hamzah

More by uix hamzah

View profile
    • Like