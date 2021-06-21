🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
✏️ Something I worked on over the weekend!
🏕 Makyuss is the name of a restaurant with this web design serving a variety of favorite and delicious menus, of course and we include the Mobile Version design from Makyuss
Full link on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119232573/Makyuss-Web-Design-and-Mobille-Design
🔥 More shots from Website Food are coming soon!
📧 Contact collab (uixhamzah@gmail.com)
Thank you