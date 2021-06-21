Festival Logo - Ramblin' Valley Bluesfest

Blues music festival concept to be held in the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. Concept for the logo started with taking a six-string guitar sound hole and transforming it into a sun, mountain silhouette, and abstract water ripple effect. Hills are taken from a photograph of downtown Kelowna BC.

A more retro, slab serif font was chosen to appeal to both older and younger generation of blues fans as it follows some of the traditions of the genre. Colours also reflect a vintage style but can either be nostalgic or seen as a modern retro take.