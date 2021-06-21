Dune - Illustrated Covers

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Illustrated book covers for the first three books in the Dune series. Went with a monochromatic theme with each book represented by a different colour. Illustrations and layout were done in a graphic novel style. Typography was clean for the main title and then a more futuristic font was used to emphasize the subsequent book names.