Dune - Illustrated Covers

Dune - Illustrated Covers
Illustrated book covers for the first three books in the Dune series. Went with a monochromatic theme with each book represented by a different colour. Illustrations and layout were done in a graphic novel style. Typography was clean for the main title and then a more futuristic font was used to emphasize the subsequent book names.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
