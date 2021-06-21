Qudsia Tahir

Black Luminescence Ball Gown Fashion Illustration

Illuminate your fashion sensation with "Black Luminescence Ball Gown Fashion Illustration". Continuing the series of beautiful and exquisite gown collections and presenting  a glowing black gown with deep V-neckline and long sleeves accessorized with blue light floral pattern on the skirt, sleeves and top.  The detailed high resolution design, front and back view of gown illustration is present in the PNG and PDF file.

