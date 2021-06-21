🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Illuminate your fashion sensation with "Black Luminescence Ball Gown Fashion Illustration". Continuing the series of beautiful and exquisite gown collections and presenting a glowing black gown with deep V-neckline and long sleeves accessorized with blue light floral pattern on the skirt, sleeves and top. The detailed high resolution design, front and back view of gown illustration is present in the PNG and PDF file.