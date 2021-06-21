Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Data Center Cut-away

3D Data Center Cut-away 3d architectural visualization product rendering 3d rendering
Created for a manufacturer of electrical switching, backups and load testing, this depicts a cut-away section of how such products are integrated into large "mission critical" projects such as region data centers and hubs.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
