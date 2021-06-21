Ethan Miles

Pinewood Provisions "Cowboy Barista"

Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
  • Save
Pinewood Provisions "Cowboy Barista" cowboy graphic design shirt coffee
Pinewood Provisions "Cowboy Barista" cowboy graphic design shirt coffee
Download color palette
  1. Cb .png
  2. IMG_2958.JPG

With this design I was asked to combine polar opposites: cowboys and baristas for this super fun shirt design!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ethan Miles

View profile
    • Like