🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily Design Challenge
72/365
Revive your music
Sony x Neunautica Vertical Turntable
a vertical, wireless turntable which lets you import and digitally enhance your vinyl records.
What if you can revive your vinyl record The design features a digital stylus that turns your device on if you insert a vinyl.
What do you guys think?
Feel free for leaving your comments, constructive feedback is welcome. 🙏
Don't forget to share some ♥️ with this design
Never end to practice, learn and explore.
Doing a daily design challenge is very helpful for you to develop your way of thinking in solving a design problem and for exploration interface or visual design. Good luck
Credit for Inspiration:
Sony Music
Icon:
coolicons