Vertical Turntable

Vertical Turntable
Daily Design Challenge
72/365
Revive your music

Sony x Neunautica Vertical Turntable

a vertical, wireless turntable which lets you import and digitally enhance your vinyl records.

What if you can revive your vinyl record The design features a digital stylus that turns your device on if you insert a vinyl.

What do you guys think?
Feel free for leaving your comments, constructive feedback is welcome.

Don't forget to share some ♥️ with this design

Never end to practice, learn and explore.
Doing a daily design challenge is very helpful for you to develop your way of thinking in solving a design problem and for exploration interface or visual design. Good luck

Credit for Inspiration:
Sony Music

Icon:
coolicons

Welcome to my design portfolio

