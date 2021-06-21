Daily Design Challenge

72/365

Revive your music

Sony x Neunautica Vertical Turntable

a vertical, wireless turntable which lets you import and digitally enhance your vinyl records.

What if you can revive your vinyl record The design features a digital stylus that turns your device on if you insert a vinyl.

What do you guys think?

Credit for Inspiration:

Sony Music

Icon:

coolicons