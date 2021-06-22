Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
Ui Friendly

Food Delivery Landing Page

Food Delivery Landing Page product design logo restaurant design restaurant app design website design web design website food website food delivery online delivery delivery food landing landing page ux illustration minimal
Download color palette
  1. Food Landing2.png
  2. Food Landing.png

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a landing page exploration for Food Delivery service.

White theme or dark theme, Which one is your favorite ?

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
Inbox your details or email:
uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

