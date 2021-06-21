Douglas Bowker

3D Cell Tower Station

3D Cell Tower Station 3d product rendering architectural visualization 3d rendering
Created for a manufacturer of electrical switching products for critical infrastructure, this depicts a remote location automatic switching and backup setup for a telecommunications tower station.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
