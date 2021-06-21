Pumzika Salama Magufuli Music Cover art

This was music cover art for the song named "Pumzika Salama Magufuli" which was written and sang by a musician named Mac.B, the song was written to commemorate the death of the 5th president ofTanzania, his honorable Prof John Pombe Magufuli.

The song managed to reach various national media outlets and thousands of people had the chance to listen to it.

Mac.B is an aspiring RnB artist from Tanzania who hopes to one day be able to influence his fellow youths to do better for the society through his music and his upcoming career as a doctor.