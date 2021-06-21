Douglas Bowker

Emergency Back-up: Assisted Living

3d product rendering architectural visualization 3d rendering
Created for a manufacturer of electrical switching, backups and load testing, this depicts a smaller "as needed" backup scenario for an assisted living facility.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
