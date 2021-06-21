Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sale and Rent Property App

Hello, new shots 🤓
We have designed a cool mobile app. ❤️🎊
This mobile application for Home Rental and sale. It helps users to visit and rent a Home of their choice which is very convenient for them. So they can see really nice and affordable homes and can buy or rent them.
Users will be able to explore the different types of community, Schools, Malls, Restaurant, Park, Metro in the vicinity of the home they would like.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
