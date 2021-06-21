Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Don Gepulango

Coasting - Wave icon

Don Gepulango
Don Gepulango
  • Save
Coasting - Wave icon brand coasting wave branding logo
Download color palette

Wave Icon I created for Coasting Brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Don Gepulango
Don Gepulango

More by Don Gepulango

View profile
    • Like