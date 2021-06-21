Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amr Jamal

Kolyoum - Newspaper Magazine News BuddyPress AMP

Amr Jamal
Amr Jamal
  • Save
Kolyoum - Newspaper Magazine News BuddyPress AMP wp theme wordpress ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Folks! ✌️

The first biggest challenge when setting up a magazine site with WordPress is getting the right theme from the high number of magazine themes available online. There are thousands of free and premium WordPress magazine themes that you can use in building your site.

Check out live demo this or Buy now!

Hit “L” If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌

Write at hello@bdaia.com and trust our vision. 💌

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
Check out portfolio

Follow Bdaia team to see more
amazing projects!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Amr Jamal
Amr Jamal

More by Amr Jamal

View profile
    • Like