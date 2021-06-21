Jon Way

JW.S_Photo 🕹 States (WIP)
More WIP explorations/states of the upcoming photo/media site 🕹navigator im working on with Mr. @Aristide Benoist.

I'm live streaming work sessions start to finish on the design of this:
YouTube ↗
Twitch ↗

