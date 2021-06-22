Got a text from Peter a couple of weeks ago: "Any chance you may be interested in a role at Unfold?" Me: 😲 (okay play cool play cool) "Yeah, let's talk tomorrow." Two weeks later, here I am designing an "I joined unfold" post. Seriously, I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure with a team of good friends that are like family. Thanks unfold! Let's get it. 🍉