Got a text from Peter a couple of weeks ago: "Any chance you may be interested in a role at Unfold?" Me: 😲 (okay play cool play cool) "Yeah, let's talk tomorrow." Two weeks later, here I am designing an "I joined unfold" post. Seriously, I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure with a team of good friends that are like family. Thanks unfold! Let's get it. 🍉

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
