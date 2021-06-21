Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ataur

Pictorial School Logo

ataur
ataur
  • Save
Pictorial School Logo design branding vector logo illustration
Download color palette

Thinking about a online platform school and their design idea, after that I came up with this idea.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
ataur
ataur

More by ataur

View profile
    • Like