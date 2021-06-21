Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nic von Schneider

Third Coast Botanical Identity

Nic von Schneider
Nic von Schneider
  • Save
Third Coast Botanical Identity art deco brand design brand succulent logo logo design identity branding botanical garden
Download color palette

We partnered up with a newly launching Botanical and Maker's Market to build their branding and visual identity and couldn't be more thrilled to press play.

Working with the owner was a blast, as they gave us the direct inspiration for the Neo Art Deco theme in the shape of a "stained glass window into the garden". Even better, they helped pick the dominant magenta color to stand out from the other plant shops in the area.

Nic von Schneider
Nic von Schneider

More by Nic von Schneider

View profile
    • Like