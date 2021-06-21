Third Coast Botanical Identity

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We partnered up with a newly launching Botanical and Maker's Market to build their branding and visual identity and couldn't be more thrilled to press play.
Working with the owner was a blast, as they gave us the direct inspiration for the Neo Art Deco theme in the shape of a "stained glass window into the garden". Even better, they helped pick the dominant magenta color to stand out from the other plant shops in the area.