Old logo vector | raster to vector | Best logo vector services

Are you looking for vectorizing your logo/image/graphics to get a high-resolution vector file so you can use the web or print a bigger size? or

Do you want to change color or modify/customize your existing logo or tagline?

Yes! You are in the right place!

We are a professional graphic designer Team and we have 10 years of experience in vectorizing. Basically, we are experts in redrawing, vector tracing, logo edit, and converting logos and images to vectors.

Click here to check out our reviews: https://www.fiverr.com/share/Kd35rY

Why trust us and the benefits you get?

◉ 5K plus satisfied buyer Worldwide

◉ 3.5K plus positive reviews

◉ TOP NOTCH Quality guaranteed

◉ Team of Professional Hard-working Designers

◉ Quick and Friendly Communication

◉ Unlimited Revisions (until you satisfied)

What you will get:

★ 1-3 or 24 Hours Delivery

★ 100% MANUAL Vector

★ No auto-tracing (100% Guaranty)

★ Recreate your lost pixels.

★ Clean and clear vector format

★ SVG, CDR, DXF, PSD, JPG, PNG (If need)

Logo vector, vectorize logo, convert to vector, raster to vector, vector tracing, redraw to vector