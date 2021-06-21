Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohsen Khani

Mars Trip

Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani
Mars Trip ticket glassmorphism
All of us, we have our own dreams and again, all of us are trying to make them true! One of my dreams is a trip to Mars and maybe, someday an app could do it.

In this shot I tried to unleash my imagination and here is the result. Hope you guys like it and please, don't forget to HIT L.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani

