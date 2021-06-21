🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
All of us, we have our own dreams and again, all of us are trying to make them true! One of my dreams is a trip to Mars and maybe, someday an app could do it.
In this shot I tried to unleash my imagination and here is the result. Hope you guys like it and please, don't forget to HIT L.