Nic von Schneider

USA Down Syndrome Swimming Rebrand

Nic von Schneider
Nic von Schneider
  • Save
USA Down Syndrome Swimming Rebrand identity logo design sports athlete down syndrome olympics swimming logo branding
Download color palette

What an inspirational ride. We worked with the United States of America Down Syndrome Swimming team to rebrand both their communication and image.

We are so proud of what we accomplished together, and even more proud to give these incredible new athletes a new look to accompany them as they represent America on the world stage.

Nic von Schneider
Nic von Schneider

More by Nic von Schneider

View profile
    • Like