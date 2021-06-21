Vatan Destiny

COVID-19 Vaccine Booking App (Components)

Vatan Destiny
Vatan Destiny
  • Save
COVID-19 Vaccine Booking App (Components) reminder slot slots booking book vaccine vaccination flow cowin corona app redesign concept case study illustration app ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋
Recently I did a redesign of the Co-win website into a mobile application along with Abhinav over the weekend. We revisualize the website and fabricated it into an app with few additive features.

Keeping the design minimal and accessible for people of all age groups who will be using the app.
Check out the complete design project at Behance

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

---
| Linkedin |

Illustration credit: Faiz

Vatan Destiny
Vatan Destiny

More by Vatan Destiny

View profile
    • Like