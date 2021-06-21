Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel Morris

Petals

Rachel Morris
Rachel Morris
  • Save
Petals nature petals watering can spring flowers vector illustration digital art vector digital illustration illustration
Download color palette

Fun with the gradient tool in Ai! The pose for this was super fun to sketch out. Hope ya dig it!

Rachel Morris
Rachel Morris

More by Rachel Morris

View profile
    • Like